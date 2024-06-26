The Great Indian Kapil Show: Kapil Sharma reveals Aamir Khan's episode took 8 months; 'We ran after him...'

Kapil Sharma, who recently announced wrapping up the first season of The Great Indian Kapil Show, shared an interesting clip on his official YouTube channel. The clip shows the renowned comedian spilling intriguing behind-the-scenes stories, reminiscing about shooting different episodes with various guests. In one of the segments, Kapil revealed an interesting fact about the episode featuring Bollywood perfectionist, Aamir Khan.

The comedian-actor remarked that he had to pursue Aamir Khan for six months to appear on his show as a guest. Well, it is already known that the episode featuring the Dangal actor delivered great laughs and several wholesome moments. Hence, such a revelation left the viewers surprised.

Kapil Sharma shares his experience of shooting with Aamir Khan

While highlighting the efforts his team made to have Mr Perfectionist on The Great Indian Kapil Show, Kapil Sharma is heard saying, "Pehle jab hum TV pe aate the toh ek mahine mein 8 episode karte the. Lekin pehli baar hua ahi ki 8 mahine mein 1 episode banaya hai, Aamir Khan sahab ka (Earlier, when we used to come on TV, we used to do 8 episodes in a month. But this is the first time that one episode, featuring Aamir Khanm was shot in 8 months)."

He humorously remarked that his team 'ran' after him for six months to shoot the episode, and later, the PK actor ran after them for 2 months to show him what the episode looked like. Kapil mentioned that the episode received much love from the audience.

Aamir Khan on The Great Indian Kapil Show

It is no secret that Aamir is known for maintaining a low profile about his private life. However, during his appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show, the actor got candid about his personal life and shared several unheard stories related to his career and early days.

On the show, the Rang De Basanti actor confessed to his children not listening to him and hinted at his probable collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. Aamir Khan stated that they are making efforts to hunt down a good script.

