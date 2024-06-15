The Great Indian Kapil Show: Karan Aujla reveals writing Diljit Dosanjh’s GOAT in 10 mins, sent him after 1 hr; Here’s WHY

In today’s (June 15) episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, rappers Badshah, Divine, and Karan Aujla graced the show. The three kickstarted the episode with what they do best - rapping. After introducing them, host Kapil Sharma shows off his rapping skills, and the three join him. During the conversation, rapper Karan Aujla revealed that he wrote Diljit Dosanjh’s song in only 10 minutes.

Karan Aujla reveals writing Diljit Dosanjh’s song in 10 minutes

Kapil Sharma, being the fabulous host, is praised for the talent of the rappers. Talking about Karan, Kapil revealed, "Diljit paaji ka gaana hai G.O.A.T., wo inhone 10-minute mein likhkar de dia tha (Diljit paaji's song G.O.A.T. was written by him in just 10 minutes)."

Further joking about it, Kapil asked Karan, "Paaji, hum restaurant jaate hai, and humlog chaye mangwate hain, toh wo jaldi leke aate hain toh hume shaq hota hain. Usko bolte hain ki aur ubalo. Aapke saath bhi ayese huya tha? Diljit paa ji aapko gaana aur ubalne bola?”

(“If we go to the restaurant, we ask them to bring tea. If they serve it right away, we doubt whether the tea is boiled properly or not or is old. When you gave the song to Diljit paaji in 10 minutes, did he take it happily, or did he ask you to brew it more?”)

Why did Karan send the song after 1 hour?

To this, the rapper gives an honest reply. He says, “Paa ji, maine likha toh tha 10 minute main, par unko bheja 1 ghante baad, taa ki usko lagey serious hain. (Brother, I wrote it in 10 minutes, but I sent it an hour later so that it seems serious to them).” This makes Badshah and the audience laugh out loud. Kapil praises him and says, “Kya kamal ke gaane banate ho, next level ho aap. (You make amazing songs, next level.)”

Talking about G.O.A.T. it is Diljit Dosanjh's 11th album, featuring 16 songs written by Karan, Raj Ranjodh, Amrit Maan, G Sidhu, and Happy Raikoti.

The Great Indian Kapil Show streams a new episode every Saturday at 8 PM.

