The Great Indian Kapil Show: Kartik Aaryan's mom reveals WHY she wasn't happy when he bagged Pyaar Ka Punchnama

The Great Indian Kapil Show has drawn its curtain down! The first season of Kapil Sharma's reality show kickstarted with a bang on March 30, 2024; today (June 22), the last episode was telecasted. Featuring Kartik Aaryan and his mom as guests, The Great Indian Kapil Show's finale episode grabbed immense attention.

While talking to Kapil Sharma, Kartik's mom shares an interesting anecdote of what happened when the actor bagged a role in Pyaar Ka Punchnama.

Why was Kartik Aaryan's mom not happy when he got Pyaar Ka Punchnama?

As Kartik Aaryan's mom, father, and sister are doctors, Kapil Sharma inquired how Kartik developed an interest in acting. The actor's mom mentioned that he had always wanted to be an actor since childhood, but he never confessed to having this dream. Kapil then asked her when Kartik expressed his dream of becoming an actor.

Sharing when it happened, Aaryan's mom said, "When he cracked the audition of Pyaar Ka Punchnama! I used to think that he was studying as he failed ATKT exams due to several reasons. He once called me and said while crying, 'Mummy, I cracked the audition and got the film.' While he was crying with joy, I cried because he got the film and couldn't become a doctor. "

The Chandu Champion actor's mother disclosed that she never wanted her son to become an actor; instead, she wanted him to be a doctor or engineer. When Kapil asked Kartik's mom if he is an engineer, his mother mentioned that he somehow completed his engineering course and used to get ATKT every semester.

Kartik's mother shared that his principal convinced him to complete engineering, and he then decided to complete the course. His mother revealed, "I came to Mumbai, leaving my work only to teach him engineering. At that time, he was shooting for Aakash Vaani." Kartik's mom shared a hilarious story about how he used to drive for his exam in his car, and she used to recite his notes.

Kartik Aaryan's mom shared, "When he came back after giving his paper, I asked, 'What did you write?' He said, 'Mummy, I wrote Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 story in my engineering paper'." This revelation cracked up everyone, and the room was filled with laughter.

Similarly, this finale episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show had several unmissable moments. The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 1 features Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda, Sunil Grover, Rajiv Thakur, Archana Puran Singh and Krushna Abhishek.

