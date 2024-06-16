The Great Indian Kapil Show: Kartik Aaryan's mother takes sarcastic dig at Chandu Champion actor; says THIS

Most recently, prominent personalities of the rapping industry, Badshah, Divine, and Karan Aujla, appeared as guests on The Great Indian Kapil Show. And now, the upcoming episode will officially be the season's finale chapter. The show has already witnessed several A-list celebrities marking their presence, but fans have another level of excitement for the forthcoming episode as it will have Kartik Aaryan and his mother, Mala Tiwari, as the guests.

On the show, Kartik's mother will be seen making interesting and candid revelations about the actor. Not only this, she also lands a sarcastic comment, leaving the Chandu Champion actor embarrassed.

Kartik Aaryan's mom lights up the stage

The entertainment quotient for the season finale episode will have no bounds, as Kartik Aaryan and her mom will infuse fun and excitement among the audience with their fun camaraderie. As they arrive on the stage, host Kapil Sharma jokes and tells Mrs Mala Tiwari, "You're looking so lovely. Some girls were curious about who the girl in black accompanying Kartik was."

To this, she replies, "They are used to seeing Kartik with girls." The next moment, Kartik informs his mom that her mic is on so as to be careful about saying things publicly. Further, the heartthrob mentions being nervous. His mother asserts, "Why? I will only speak the truth. Nothing but the truth."

For the unversed, Kartik Aaryan is currently making headlines owing to his latest biographical sports drama film, Chandu Champion. Helmed by Kabir Khan, the movie hit the theatres on June 14. It also stars Vijay Raaz, Bhuvan Arora, and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles.

More about The Great Indian Kapil Show

The debut episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show featured Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and Neetu Kapoor as the guests. Later, many other celebrities graced Kap's Cafe, including Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Ed Sheeran, the Deol brothers (Sunny and Bobby), and Aamir Khan, among others.

Since the makers have now confirmed that Kartik Aaryan's episode is going to be the season finale, fans will definitely miss the show.

