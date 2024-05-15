With an interesting lineup of celebrities, The Great Indian Kapil Show has been in the news for its entertaining episodes. From Bollywood to cricket fraternity, prominent names have appeared on the show so far. Now, English songwriter and singer Ed Sheeran will be seen as a guest on Kapil Sharma's show.

Ed Sheeran visited India in March 2024. The worldwide famous singer received a warm welcome from many celebrities at Farah Khan's hosted party. During his visit, Ed Sheeran graced The Great Indian Kapil Show and also shot an entertaining episode with the team.

Krushna Abhishek and team meet Ed Sheeran:

As fans eagerly await the new episode featuring Ed Sheeran, Krushna Abhishek has now dropped a few behind-the-scenes glimpses of him from the sets of the show. In Krushna's post, we see Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, and Archana Puran Singh posing for a picture with Ed Sheeran. Krushna also shared some candid moments with Ed Sheeran where the two have been captured as they groove and dance.

Take a look at Krushna Abhishek's post here-

Sharing this post, Krushna Abhishek wrote, "Our next epi with the one and only @teddysphotos It was so nice meeting him and working with him so humble and an artist with a golden heart love to him always watch this one this coming sat @netflix_in @thegreatindiankapilshow."

For the uninformed, a few days back, Kapil Sharma had hinted about Ed Sheeran's appearance on his show by sharing a few snaps with him.

Ed Sheeran visited India for his Mumbai concert. He had also performed with Diljit Dosanjh on the stage.

More about The Great Indian Kapil Show:

The Great Indian Kapil Show premiered on March 30, 2024, with Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni as their first guests. After which, we saw many prominent names like Aamir Khan, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra, Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Kaushal, the Heeramandi star cast and many others appearing on the show.

On May 2, while exclusively speaking to Pinkvilla, Archana Puran Singh revealed that they had wrapped up the first season of The Great Indian Kapil Show on May 1.

The show features Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Archana Puran Singh, Kiku Sharda, and Rajiv Thakur. The fresh episodes of The Great Indian Kapil Show will air at 8 PM every Saturday.

