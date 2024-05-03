Krushna Abhishek, widely recognized for his comic quotient in the industry, has garnered immense love and appreciation for his outstanding performances and impeccable skill set. The actor-comedian is currently a part of The Great Indian Kapil Show.

And, just a while ago, the comedian dropped a series of pictures, giving a glimpse of his avatars from the forthcoming episode of the show.

Krushna Abhishek’s imitates THIS iconic character

The Great Indian Kapil Show will welcome the Deol brothers, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, in its upcoming episode. Earlier today, Krushna took to his Instagram handle to share pictures of the latest avatars he will be essaying in the episode. In the photos, he was seen imitating Ranbir Kapoor’s character of Ranvijay from Animal.

Captioning the post, he wrote, “This coming Saturday with @iamsunnydeol and @iambobbydeol fun time with both of them when ranbir came #abraar met him. This time ranvijay meets abraar.”

In the next picture, Krushna and Sunil Grover are seen mimicking the veteran actors of Bollywood, Dharmendra and Jeetendra, from the iconic movie Dharamveer.

In the last picture, the 40-year-old comedian shared the frame with the Humraaz actor. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

In the opening episode of this season, Ranbir Kapoor appeared as a guest, while Krushna showed up as Bobby’s character from Animal, Abrar. And now, as Bobby will be visiting the show in the next episode, Krushna is set to play Ranbir’s character, Ranvijay, from the film.

Advertisement

Fans’ reactions

As soon as Abhishek dropped the post on his Instagram handle, the comment section flooded with the fans’ anticipation. One of the users wrote, “Maja aane wala hai bidu (It is going to be fun dude).” Another commented, “Ye episode epic hone wali hai (This episode is going to be an epic one).” The other users burst out in laughter after seeing the comedian in the new avatar.

About Krushna Abhishek

On the work front, Krushna is popularly known for his camaraderie with Sudesh Lehri. The duo’s outshining comic timing won the hearts of the audience. Together, they have been a part of many shows, including Comedy Circus, Comedy Nights Bachao, and others.

On the personal front, he is married to Kashmera Shah, and together they have two sons.

More about The Great Indian Kapil Show

The Great Indian Kapil Show is now streaming on Netflix in 192 countries. This season was filled with many surprises as Sunil Grover reunited with the team after many years of feud with Kapil Sharma. The team of the show includes Rajiv Thakur, Kiku Sharda, Archana Puran Singh, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, and Kapil Sharma.

ALSO READ: Manisha Rani talks about her dynamics with Bebika Dhurve; expresses feeling bad about latter for THIS reason