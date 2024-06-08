The Great Indian Kapil Show: Mary Kom reveals she wanted to play lawn tennis but could not afford to

The latest episode of the Great Indian Kapil Show was graced by Indian female athletes Sania Mirza, Saina Nehwal, Mary Kom, and Sift Kaur Samra. All of them went candid about their childhood aspirations of pursuing a career in sports and shared several unheard stories about their life. Meanwhile, six times World Amateur Boxing Championship winner Mary Kom shared how she liked playing lawn tennis.

Divulging further, the boxer stated that she has always been enthusiastic about sports and used to play several games when she lived in the village.

Mary Kom wanted to pursue lawn tennis in the future

On the show, host Kapil Sharma asked Mary Kom about what made her choose boxing. She said, "I always wanted to play sports. Seeing Steffi Graf, I also developed a strong liking for lawn tennis as a kid. I wanted to play it once. However, I come from a poor family. I was born into a poor family, and we could not afford anything."

Mary Kom further added, "I really wanted to play lawn tennis in my childhood. I liked it, and I wanted to play it. However, I did not have anyone to guide me about it. Still, I played sports at my school and in my village." She commented that it was always the boys who played football and marbles. The Olympic medallist stated that she was a pro at the marble game.

Advertisement

"I used to aim perfectly. I even hit and broke marbles that were far from me. My flick is so powerful. So I used to challenge the boys, and I played well. I used to collect the marbles; they would not even have a couple of marbles left. This is my childhood story," explained Mary Kom.

Have a look at the promo of the episode here:

Who will appear as guest in the next episode?

The upcoming episode will be high on entertainment, music, energy, and excitement as prominent personalities from the rapping industry, Badshah, Divine, and Karan Aujla, will grace the show.

For the uninitiated, The Great Indian Kapil Show streams a new episode every Saturday at 8 PM on Netflix!

ALSO READ: The Great Indian Kapil Show: Other than his wife, Kapil Sharma is scared of Sania Mirza; here's why