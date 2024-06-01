The Great Indian Kapil Show never fails to entertain its audience with its humorous punchlines and fun banters. With its interesting lineup of celebrity guests, Krushna Abhishek, Sunil Grover, and Kiku Sharda essaying different characters, and Kapil Sharma playing the perfect host, the show continues to entertain viewers. In tonight’s episode, Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor were the guests.

Among many interesting revelations, Janhvi Kapoor shared that her mother, late actress Sridevi tried to shield her away from choosing acting as a profession. Instead, she wanted her to become a doctor.

Sridevi wanted Janhvi Kapoor to become a doctor

Kapil Sharma asked Janhvi Kapoor about whether she was always clear on choosing acting as a profession. To this, the actress made a surprising revelation. She stated, “Wo bohot saalon se kaushish karti rahi ki mujhe is disha se dur rakhe. Main dress up karti thi, or make-up karti this, toh wo mujhe bolti thi – ‘pata hain mera sapna kya hain? Ki aap ekdin doctor bano.’”

"(For many years, she tried to keep me away from acting. Whenever I used to play dress-up in front of the mirror, she would tell me that she wanted to see me as a doctor)."

Check out glimpses of tonight's episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show here:

However, Janhvi was determined to become an actress since childhood. She would tell her mother that to fulfill her dream, she would essay the character of a doctor in at least one of her films.

Along with Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao was also present on tonight's show. After having worked on two films together, the two actors spilled beans about each other's lives, shared interesting insights from their professions, and played dumb charades.

The Great Indian Kapil Show streams every Saturday at 8 PM on Netflix. In the upcoming episode, we will see Sania Mirza, Mary Kom, and Saina Nehwal as guests on the show.

