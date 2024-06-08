The Great Indian Kapil Show: Other than his wife, Kapil Sharma is scared of Sania Mirza; here's why

Tonight's (June 8) episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show featured the most beloved women sports personalities gracing the show. Sania Mirza, Saina Nehwal, Mary Kom, and Sift Kaur Samra appeared as guests and had a fun time with host Kapil Sharma. From recounting their childhood aspirations to playing finals at the Olympics, the athletes had a wealth of stories to share.

Further, apart from recalling her match experiences, Sania Mirza's fiery persona amped up the entertainment quotient. During one of the segments of the show, Kapil Sharma admitted that he is scared of Sania, other than his wife. Here's why.

Sania Mirza and Kapil Sharma's hilarious moments

While having a fun interaction with Sania Mirza, Kapil Sharma remarked, "You have won so many gold medals. All three of you have. I'm sure you don't shop for gold jewelry when you travel." To this, the tennis player landed a sarcastic reply and said, "No, we just wear gold medals. Are you crazy?"

Her reply left everyone in splits, and meanwhile, Saina Nehwal praised her answer and commented that Mirza had come fully prepared to answer the questions on the show.

Later, Kapil mentioned, "If I'm scared of anyone other than my wife, it's Sania. She answers back so well. I wonder if she has breakfast with Johnny Lever."

Sania Mirza and Kapil Sharma's saas bahu drama

On the show, Kapil Sharma mentioned how Sania Mirza used to watch daily soap with her other and hence came up with an impromptu idea of recreating a saas-bahu drama. While the comedian acted as a grumpy mother-in-law, Sania got into the character of a savage bahu.

The two enacted a scene wherein Kapil asked her to bring a cup of tea. After the latter did so, Kapil reacted in a way as if he did not like it. To this, he commented, "Is this tea or poison?" Landing a fiery reply, Mirza said, "I made tea. I think it turned into poison once you tasted it."

For the unversed, the next episode will have Badshah, Divine, and Karan Aujla as the guests.

The Great Indian Kapil Show streams a new episode every Saturday at 8 PM.

