A show that never fails to entertain, The Great Indian Kapil Show has been making headlines since its premiere and promises to continue captivating audiences with its upcoming episodes. The upcoming episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show will feature music sensations including Badshah, Divine, and Karan Aujla. And, the fun banter between them will leave fans in splits.

The Great Indian Kapil Show new Promo:

A few minutes ago, Netflix released a promo for The Great Indian Kapil Show’s upcoming episode, featuring Badshah, Divine, and Karan Aujla. The promo starts with Badshah and Divine singing their song O Sajna, instantly setting a lively tone.

Kapil Sharma's Hilarious Exchange with Karan Aujla

The promo takes a hilarious turn when Kapil Sharma discusses one of Karan Aujla's music videos where he worked with a real tiger. Kapil humorously asked Karan, “Aapko darr nahi laga? (Weren’t you scared?).”

Karan's candid response, “I was scared but I was ready to run,” sparked laughter, especially with Kapil's witty reply, “Do you really think you can outrun it?”

Additionally, Badshah confessed that he was also scared. Kapil said, “Aapke na leg piece mein meat bhi kaafi hai. (Even your leg piece has enough meat).” The laughter didn’t stop there, it continued with Kapil quizzing Divine about his unique rap titles. He quipped, “So, did you bring your writer from Tihar Jail?”

Badshah recalls a funny incident

Badshah also recounted a funny incident where a fan requested a selfie in a washroom, which led to everyone bursting into laughter.

The caption of the promo reads, “Kaam 25 ho ya 50 sab chod do, because this Saturday, rap industry ke kohinoors Badshah, Divine and Karan Aujla aa rahe hai stage pe aag lagaane. (Whether it's 25 tasks or 50, drop everything, because this Saturday, the rap industry's gems Badshah, Divine, and Karan Aujla are coming to set the stage on fire).”

Meanwhile, The Great Indian Kapil Show features Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Archana Puran Singh, Kiku Sharda, and Rajiv Thakur, and brings together a talented team. Don't miss the new episodes airing every Saturday at 8 PM!

