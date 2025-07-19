The Great Indian Kapil Show: Raghav Chadha's mother hospitalized, show with Parineeti Chopra halted mid-way

A piece of shocking news is coming straight from the sets of The Great Indian Kapil Show. Amongst the many guests planned for this season, one of them is going to be Raghav Chadha-Parineeti Chopra. The lovebirds were shooting for the episode when the politician’s mother fell ill mid-shoot and had to be rushed to the hospital. This led to the cancelation of the shoot.

Advertisement

The Great Indian Kapil Show shoot halted

As per the Instagram handle of popular paparazzo Viral Bhayani, Parineeti Chopra and hubby Raghav Chadha were present on the sets of The Great Indian Kapil Show. This laughter reality show is in its third season currently and continues to win hearts. But an unfortunate incident took place during the shooting.

It is reported that politician Raghav Chadha’s mother fell ill amid the shoot of the show. After this, she had to be rushed to the hospital in the middle of the shoot. The shooting came to a halt and the shoot was canceled. Now the production team will take a call and decide on a new date for the shoot.

When and where to watch The Great Indian Kapil Show?

The Great Indian Kapil Show returned with its third season recently. The hit comedy reality show, featuring Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Archana Puran Singh and more, started streaming on Netflix from June 21, 2025, at 8 PM. The new episodes of The Great Indian Kapil Show will stream every Saturday at 8 PM.

Advertisement

Speaking about the third season of The Great Indian Kapil Show, Kapil Sharma mentioned how it feels like "coming home to family." He added, "Every season, we’ve brought together an exciting mix of guests from all walks of life to keep the laughs rolling and the energy fresh. We have aimed at showcasing diverse conversations about careers, life choices, family, and love, and used comedy as the medium to reach everyone."

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Dipika Kakar NOT a part of Ravi Dubey-Sargun Mehta's production show