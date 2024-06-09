In the latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, the show featured some of the most beloved women in sports. Sania Mirza, Saina Nehwal, Mary Kom, and Sift Kaur Samra joined host Kapil Sharma for a fun-filled time. The athletes shared many stories, from their childhood dreams to competing in the Olympics.

Sania Mirza opens up on her partnership with Martina Hingis

During a fun conversation, one memorable moment came when Sania Mirza recalled her record-breaking streak with Swiss partner Martina Hingis. When Kapil Sharma asked about her time playing doubles and her great partnership with Hingis, he jokingly inquired, “Did she genuinely like the way you played or did you win her over with Biryani?”

Sania Mirza responded, “I took Farah along with me; she kept making biryani, and I kept serving it.” Her witty response left fans in stitches.

She added, “All of us sitting here will agree with this. When you hit a streak and athletes say that they were in the zone—‘I was in the zone’—honestly, that is what we had in those six months. We used to feel confident that we wouldn’t lose on the court, and that feeling is rare among athletes.”

Further, she said, “I am so humbled and privileged that I was able to experience that. Starting from August 2015, we didn’t lose our first match until March 2016. So, for almost six to seven months, we forgot the feeling of losing.”

About The Great Indian Kapil Show

The first episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show premiered on March 30, 2024, with Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni as its guests. Since then, the show has hosted renowned celebrities, including Aamir Khan, Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra, Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Kaushal, the cast of Heeramandi, Janhvi Kapoor and more.

After featuring talented female athletes on the show, the upcoming episode promises to be a thrilling mix of entertainment, music, and energy with rap industry stars Badshah, Divine, and Karan Aujla gracing the show.

Starring Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Archana Puran Singh, Kiku Sharda, and Rajiv Thakur, The Great Indian Kapil Show brings together a talented team. For those who might not know, The Great Indian Kapil Show airs a new episode every Saturday at 8 PM on Netflix!

