After an exciting episode with Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, The Great Indian Kapil Show is set to feature celebrities from the fields - Indian female athletes. A recent promo of the upcoming episode showed Sania Mirza, Saina Nehwal, Mary Kom, and Sift Kaur Samra as guests interacting with host Kapil Sharma.

Sania Mirza roasts Kapil Sharma

On June 5, the OTT platform where The Great Indian Kapil Show streams dropped the promo of the upcoming episode. It begins with Sunil Grover dressed as a civil laborer seeing Sania Mirza, Saina Nehwal, Mary Kom, and Sift Kaur Samra seated on the sofa and saying how four heroines have arrived.

To this, Kapil says they belong to sports, not heroines. Sunil replies and says that they are “desh ki heroine (heroines of the nation)”. This draws loud applause from the audience.

Throughout the episode, Sania is seen roasting Kapil Sharma. The latter asks Sania Mirza since she has won so many gold medals, if she still buys gold. The tennis player replies that she wears those medals everywhere and adds, "Pagal hain tu? (Are you mad?)"

This makes Kapil wonder if Sania was his aunt in his previous life. In another segment, Sania acts as a daughter-in-law with Kapil dressed as her mother-in-law and serving tea. When Kapil spits it out saying it tastes like poison, Sania says the tea must have touched his tongue and turned into the same.

Advertisement

Watch the promo of The Great Indian Kapil Show here:

Sania Mirza on finding her love interest

Kapil Sharma also reminds Sania that Shah Rukh Khan once said that he would play her love interest if a biopic on her was ever made. Sania then told Kapil, “Abhi mujhe pehle love interest dhundna hai (I have to find a love interest first).”

Host Kapil Sharma also tells Mary Kom that this is the first time she has come on the show, and jokes, “Ek ek mukka ho jaye (Let’s give a round of punches.)” She casually punches Rajiv Thakur and Krushna Abhishek and they fall on the ground. Kom also tries to share an anecdote in which she mixes up the names of Sania and Saina, and accepts that the two names have confused her.

Saina Nehwal also shares a hilarious anecdote. She says her mom was a huge fan of German tennis player Steffi Graf. After playing badminton for two months, her mom asked her to switch to tennis because she could make more money playing the latter sport.

Advertisement

The caption accompanying the promo reads, "Iss hafte, laughter ke saath karlo game mode on, kyunki India ki incredible sportswomen aa rahi hai. Milo @mcmary.kom, @mirzasaniar, @nehwalsaina and @siftsamra_09 se on #TheGreatIndianKapilShow, this Saturday, 8pm, only on Netflix!"

The promo ends with glimpses of the fun moments they have on set. Watch this episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix at 8 PM this Saturday.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai EXCLUSIVE: Samridhii Shukla REACTS to being blamed for Farman Haider-Juhi Singh Bajwa's breakup