Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi has been receiving rave reviews. The leading ladies of the show featured in the previous episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show wherein they shared many anecdotes and trivia from the show. From Manisha Koirala revealing that there were no fights ever between the core cast to Sonakshi Sinha revealing history being made on sets of the show; ardent fans surely enjoyed the interesting and unknown facts related to the celebrated project.

Sonakshi Sinha reveals history being made on Heeramandi sets

Archana Puran Singh from The Great Indian Kapil Show asked the leading ladies of the web film about the number of retakes during the songs' shoot. Sonakshi Sinha revealed an interesting anecdote about filming the song Tilasmi Bahein. The actress mentioned that she would learn the steps but they used to get changed while filming by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Sharing more about the same, Sinha added that she had rehearsed for the song and had shot for it from 12 pm to 3 pm. However, Bhansali scrapped it and decided to shoot the song in a single take. She mentioned that history was created on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's set as an entire song was shot merely in 4 minutes.

Take a look at the glimpse of Heeramandi ladies with Kapil Sharma:

Along with Sinha, Sharmin Segal also shared an interesting fact about working on the film with her uncle Sanjay Leela Bhansali. She stated that she kept on auditioning for the role for an entire year and gave around 16 rounds of auditions.

Heeramandi on Netflix features Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, Aditi Rao Hydari, Shruti Sharma, Jayati Bhatia, Indresh Malik and Anju Mahendru among others.

