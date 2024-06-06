Ever since Archana Puran Singh replaced Navjot Singh Sidhu as the key figure on Kapil Sharma's shows, the seasoned actress has been taunted several times. Taking a jibe at her again, Sunil Grover had a unique punchline, leaving the audience and Archana in splits.

In the latest episode of The Great India Kapil Show, Sunil arrived on the stage dressed as Sidhu and took a sly dig at the actress.

It has been more than two years since Archana Puran Singh has been an integral part of Kapil Sharma's team. Time and again, the comedian taunted her for stealing Navjot’s seat on the show in a hilarious manner.

Sunil Grover's fun and sly dig at Archana Puran Singh

In the last episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor appeared as guests and had a gala time. However, Sunil Grover stole the limelight by mimicking Navjot Singh Sidhu. The comedian sported a blue suit with a pink turban and also played a game with the celebrity guests.

Meanwhile, when Sunil was about to sit, he asked the sofa, "May I sit? Can I sit here? Can I sit? Okay!" Explaining his act, he stated, " These are called etiquettes. I saw an empty chair; I sat on it after asking for permission."

The next moment, taking a sly dig at Archana Puran Singh, Sunil Grover commented, "But there are many people who sit on an empty chair without seeking permission."

Have a look at the moment here:

The taunt created a fun environment around, and no one could contain their laughter, including host Kapil Sharma, guests Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor, and Archana Puran Singh.

Fans' reactions

After the makers dropped the clip on the official social media handle of The Great Indian Kapil Show, fans reacted hilariously in the comment section. One of the netizens wrote, "Ye kuchh Naya tha, good one." Another user expressed, "First I thought pajji wapas aagaye." Further, a comment read, "Only reason why I watch that show."

For the unversed, the next episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show will witness the four most beloved Indian sportswomen, Saina Nehwal, Sania Mirza, Mary Kom, and Sift Kaur Samra, as guests.

