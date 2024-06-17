The Great Indian Kapil Show to be renewed for season 2; Sunil Grover confirms in new post

Kapil Sharma's weekly comedy show, The Great Indian Kapil Show is coming to an end. His team, including Sunil Grover, Archana Puran Singh, Kiku Sharda, and others took to social media to announce the news of the season finale episode to air soon. But for the fans of the show, the makers didn’t wait to drop the good news; The Great Indian Kapil Show is renewed for season 2.

The Great Indian Kapil Show to return for next season

Taking to the official Instagram handle, Sunil Grover dropped a video that is a compilation of the best moments from this season. The video begins with Kapil Sharma saying, “Aur dosto, finale episode ke saath The Great Indian Kapil Show yehi samapt hota hain. (With the finale episode, The Great Indian Kapil Show wraps up.)” This gets a dramatic reaction from Kiku Sharda and Krishna Abhishek.

Before the video ends, Kapil announces the happy news, “Jald milte hain next season main only on Netflix. (We will meet soon on the next season only on Netflix).”

Watch the video here:

The video is uploaded with the caption, “Entertainment ki baarish hogi do-bara, kyunki The Great Indian Kapil Show ka Season 2 aayega bas kuch hi mahino mein! Aur naye season ka wait karte hue Season 1 binge karlo!”

About The Great Indian Kapil Show

The Great Indian Kapil Show premiered on Netflix on March 30, 2024, with Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni as the first guests. It has gone on for over 12 episodes and many celebrities who graced the show shared interesting stories.

So far, the prominent faces that appeared on the show include Ed Sheeran, Aamir Khan, Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra, Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Kaushal, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and more.

The comedy show featuring Kapil Sharma, Archana Puran Singh, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, and Rajiv Thakur will air the finale episode this week on June 22.

