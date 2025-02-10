The Great Indian Kapil Show’s Rajiv Thakur on Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover’s feud, ‘Money can make you…’
The Great Indian Kapil Show's Rajiv Thakur talked about Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma's feud. Read on to know his thoughts.
Actor-comedian Rajiv Thakur, who is currently seen on The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2, recently weighed in on his thoughts about Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover’s infamous feud. The IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack actor appeared on Siddharth Kannan’s channel for a candid conversation and shared his thoughts.
Talking about Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma’s fight, Rajiv Thakur stated, “Who doesn’t fight? If their fight was so serious, how are they still mingling and shooting together today? Money can make you work together, but if you observe the atmosphere on set, you’ll see they genuinely enjoy each other’s company.”
He added that even after the shoot is over, Kapil and Sunil sit together. He also pointed out that Kapil and Sunil’s careers didn’t suffer after they parted ways. “When Sunil wasn’t on the show, Kapil wasn’t facing losses, and vice versa. You can’t fake this camaraderie.”
For the unversed, Sunil Grover, who became famous for his characters as Gutthi and Dr. Mashoor Gulati on The Kapil Sharma Show, left the show in 2017. Reportedly, the team was flying back to India from Australia, and Kapil, allegedly under the influence, hit Sunil. After this incident, Grover didn’t return to the show. This led to other co-stars like Ali Asgar and Chandan Prabhakar also taking their exits.
Since Sunil Grover didn’t return to the show, Kapil Sharma issued a public apology. He tweeted, “Paji Sunil Grover sorry if I hurt you unintentionally. You know very well how much I love you. I am also upset. love and regards always:)”
After 7 years, the duo reunited, leaving their past behind, on The Great Indian Kapil Show. Throughout the season, the two continued to take hilarious digs hinting at their fight. Very recently, The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 was announced. Hopefully, the original cast– Kapil Sharma, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Rajiv Thakur, and Archana Puran Singh will come together to entertain the viewers.
Kapil Sharma-led The Great Indian Kapil Show S3 is on its way with ‘bohot saare laughs aur chamakte hue stars’