The Great Indian Laughter Challenge 2 comedian Khyali Saharan booked for raping a 25-year-old in Jaipur

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to rape and abuse.

The Great Indian Laughter Challenge Season 2 was a hit comedy reality show, and comedian Rauf Lala was declared the winner of the season. Comedian Khyali Saharan was also a part of this season and rose to fame because of The Great Indian Laughter Challenge season 2. Now in a shocking turn of events, Khyali Saharan has been booked allegedly for raping a 25-year-old woman in a hotel room in Jaipur, Rajasthan. A case under IPC Section 376 (rape) has been registered against the comedian following a complaint lodged by the woman.

Khyali Saharan booked for rape in Jaipur:

According to a PTI report, a case was registered against Khyali Saharan on Tuesday, March 14, at Mansarovar Police station based on a complaint lodged by the woman. The police said that the incident happened on March 13, Monday, when Khyali Saharan, who was in an 'inebriated condition', raped a woman in a hotel room in the Mansarovar area on the pretext of helping her get a job. Sub-inspector, Sandeep Yadav, who is posted at the Mansarovar police station, stated that the matter is still under investigation.

Speaking about the woman, the police said that she hails from Sriganganagar and worked as a marketing executive for a firm. Reportedly, the aforementioned woman and another woman came in contact with Khyali Saharan a month ago to seek help for a job. According to the cops, Khyali booked two rooms in a hotel, one for himself and another for the two ladies. He allegedly consumed beer and forcibly asked them as well to drink it. However, when one of the women left the room, Khyali raped the other one.

Khyali Saharan was also seen as a guest on Kapil Sharma's reality show The Kapil Sharma Show.

About The Great Indian Laughter Challenge season 2:

The Great Indian Laughter Challenge was one of the hit standup comedy reality shows which offered a platform for aspiring comedians to showcase their talent. Several popular names such as Sunil Pal, Raju Srivastava, Ahsaan Qureshi, Kapil Sharma, Chandan Prabhakar, Sudesh Lehri, Rajeev Thakur, Bharti Singh, Sugandha Mishra were a part of this reality show.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who has experienced sexual assault of any kind, is going through depression or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.

ALSO READ: After Raju Srivastava, comedian Parag Kansara passes away; Sunil Pal is heartbroken