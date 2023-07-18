The Kapil Sharma Show: Anil Kapoor takes dig at THIS Bolly actor for charging money to appear on the show

The cast of The Night Manager will grace the finale of The Kapil Sharma Show in the upcoming episode. Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome and Aditya Roy Kapur will be seen having a blast with the team of The Kapil Sharma Show. The team of The Kapil Sharma Show is currently in the United States for their tour and the show will wrap up soon with the final episode welcoming The Night Manager team. The show will go on a temporary hiatus for a few months after the final episode goes on air.

Anil Kapoor takes a dig at Akshay Kumar

Kapil Sharma welcomes the team of The Night Manager. As they get seated, the host who never fails to tickle the funny bones of the audience as well as the guests shares that Anil Kapoor last appeared on the show to promote Jugg Jug Jeeyo in 2022. It was the show's finale episode that year as well. Then he asks Anil Kapoor, "Aap finale ke shaukeen hain ya aapko dusron ka kaam bandh karane maza aata hai?" referring that this is also the finale episode of this season. To this, the senior Bollywood actor gives an unexpected reply that leaves everyone in splits. He says, "Akshay saab toh shuru karwate hai right? Woh paise lete hain main free karta hoon." For the unversed, Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, and Nora Fatehi graced the show in February this year ahead of The Entertainers tour.

Take a look at the recent promo of the episode here:

The Night Manager cast has a blast on the set and Anil Kapoor takes center stage as they dance on Yamla Pagla Deewana. He nails the signature steps to perfection. Krushna Abhishek and Kikuu Sharda will be seen playing the role of Dharmendra and Sunny Deol and match steps with the team, while Kapil Sharma takes the mic to sing the song.

Reportedly, The Kapil Sharma Show's next season will go on air after October this year.

