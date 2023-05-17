The Kapil Sharma Show: Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha reveals if she is single; Host reacts, ‘Keep it up’

The Kapil Sharma Show never fails to surprise its viewers. One of the most popular reality shows, the Kapil Sharma hosted show makes every episode special for the guests and the viewers. The team leaves no stone unturned to tickle the funny bones of the audience and sometimes makes the guest reveal interesting anecdotes and personal details. In the most recent episode of the show, Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga, Writer and philanthropist Sudha Murthy, and actress Raveena Tandon were seen gracing The Kapil Sharma Show and now, the cast of Chatrapati will grace the show in the upcoming episode.

Is Nushrratt Bharuccha single?

The social media handle of Sony TV uploaded a promo that gives a sneak peek of the upcoming episode. One clip shows Kapil Sharma welcoming the Chatrapathi team on the show. As the show progresses, he asks Nushrratt, "Meine aapke naam mein ek baat notice kii, dheere dheere r double ho gaya, t bhi double ho gaya, khali spelling hi double huyi hai ya aap bhi double huyi ho?" As the audience rolls into laughter, Nushrratt replies, "Kapil, mein abhi bhi bohot single hi hu." To this Kapil replies, "Bohot achhi baat hai, keep it up!"

Watch the promo of The Kapil Sharma Show here:

Bhagyashree on The Kapil Sharma Show

Kapil Sharma also teases actress Bhagyasheree by saying that she has done only one movie with Salman Khan, Maine Pyaar Kiya, but she appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show twice. For the unversed, recently, when the NRI Wives team appeared on the show, Bhagyashree being a cast of the film was part of the show.

Sreenivas Bellamkonda and Nushrratt Bharuccha's film Chatrapathi, directed by V V Vinayak, is the Hindi remake of SS Rajamouli's film Chatrapathi starring Prabhas and Shriya Saran. The movie also stars Bhagyashree and Karan Singh Chhabra. Besides them, Palak Muchhal, Sangeeta Bijlani, Mandakini, and Varsha Usgaonkar will also appear on the show.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Pankhuri Awasthy drops dreamy photos flaunting baby bump with hubby Gautam Rode-PICS