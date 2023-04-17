The Kapil Sharma Show: After asking Shehnaaz Gill to move on, Salman Khan schools trolls for trending SidNaaz

The Kapil Sharma Show recently hosted the team of the much-anticipated movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde were accompanied on the show by their co-stars including Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar. It was a laughter riot as the team had a great time with The Kapil Sharma Show’s team. The stars shared how they were chosen for their casting, funny anecdotes from shooting, and other details. A clip from yesterday’s episode is doing the rounds that show Salman Khan sharing why he thinks Shehnaaz Gill has not moved on yet.

‘Social media par sab SidNaaz SidNaaz karte rehte hai’

While Shehnaaz is rumoured to be dating Raghav Juyal as hinted by Salman Khan and Pooja, the actress didn’t comment on her relationship status. In the latest episode of the show, Salman Khan was seen saying that the social media keeps trending ‘SidNaaz’ that affects Shehnaaz and doesn’t let her move on. He said, “Ab wo duniya mein nahi raha, ab wo bhi jaha par hai wo bhi yahi chahega ki ye shaadi karle. Par social media mein kuch hai jo SidNaaz SidNaaz laga rakhte hai, arrey ye zindagi bhar kuvari rahegi kya? Kisika maat suno, aapni dil ki suno.”

While Salman was saying this, Shehnaaaz was seen sitting and nodding her head. The host Kapil Sharma was heard agreeing with Salman Khan as he said, “Bilkul.”

When Salman Khan asked Shehnaaz to move on

During the trailer launch event of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Shehnaaz was asked if she is nervous about her big screen debut and how people will judge her. Instantly, Salman interrupted and said, “Move on kar jao". To this, she replied, "Kar gayi," and Raghav was seen patting her shoulder. Soon after the video was shared on social media, netizens thought that his comment was in reference to the late actor Sidharth Shukla, who was rumoured to be dating Shehnaaz.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kapil Sharma drops a VIDEO of Raghav Juyal grooving on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show, calls him 'Rockstar'