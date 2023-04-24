The Kapil Sharma Show: After resolving all differences, Krushna Abhishek returns as Sapna

Krushna Abhishek is one of the most popular personalities in the showbiz world who gained more fame after portraying the character of Sapna in The Kapil Sharma Show. Krushna was an integral part of the Kapil Sharma Show's team and his character was immensely loved by the viewers. However, before The Kapil Sharma Show's new season kick-started in September 2022, Pinkvilla had exclusively informed the audience that Krushna would not be a part of the new season. The comedian-actor had cited "agreement issues" when asked about his absence from the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show.

Krushna Abhishek returns to The Kapil Sharma Show:

A few days ago, Pinkvilla was the first to inform that Krushna Abhishek and The Kapil Sharma Show makers are in talks to reunite once again for the popular comedy show. Now as per an ETimes TV report, Krushna is all set to rejoin the team of The Kapil Sharma Show. According to the report, the differences between the makers and Krushna have been resolved. Confirming this news, Krushna was quoted saying, "It's not a change of heart but a change of contract (laughs!)." He further added that the contract had several concerns including money, but now there are no issues.

Krushna further spilled details about his character Sapna's re-entry on the show. He shared that the entry would be grand and shared that he is glad to be back. The comedian-actor shares a long-standing relationship with the channel and the makers of the show. Krishna reveals that he is back on the show because of this pure relationship and also because people love his work.

To note, Krushna has already started shooting for The Kapil Sharma Show from today (April 24). He also received a warm welcome on the first day of the rehearsal at Kapil's residence yesterday. He says, "Kiku (Kiku Sharda) hugged me as soon as he saw me. I spoke with Archana (Archana Puran Singh) ji on the phone, and she, too, was quite excited about my return. Kapil was also extremely happy and greeted me warmly."

Speaking about the rumors of rivalry doing rounds, Krushna shared, "There is no rivalry or one-upmanship, and we sit together to work on our script, we are doing the same even now. Kapil has suggested jokes, as he wants me to give my best since Sapna is back." Also, several reports claimed that The Kapil Sharma Show team will be taking a break in June for their regular international tour. When Krushna was asked about the break, he shared that The US tour is not finalized yet, and he is hopefully looking forward to being a part of the tour as well.

The Kapil Sharma Show airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm.

