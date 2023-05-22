The Kapil Sharma Show: After visa issues last time, Kapil is all set to perform in the US with team

The Kapil Sharma Show is undoubtedly one of the most popular shows on television. Fans stay glued to the screen for the laughter riot it brings. Recently, it was speculated that the show will be going off air temporarily from June. Clarifying the rumours, Kapil Sharma informed that the team will be going to the USA in July for The Kapil Sharma Show tour. There were no further comments from the showmakers or the host back then. ETimes TV reported that The Kapil Sharma Show tour will begin in early July.

The Kapil Sharma Show Tour to begin in July

The Kapil Sharma Show tour will begin on July 8th. He and his team will be travelling to six cities in the United States and performing there. The New Jersey leg of the show is scheduled on July 15. Speaking about New Jersey, the local promoter said, "Good things always happen after good reasons. We got visa approval last year, but couldn't get the dates for Visa stamping from the US consulate on time due to delayed appointments. But this year, we are ready to deliver the show to our beloved audiences when the visa formalities are over."

Last year, The Kapil Sharma Show tour was cut short due to visa issues. The team could not perform in the United States and returned after covering Canada.

About the current season of The Kapil Sharma Show

The Kapil Sharma Show premiered for the first time in 2016. Currently in its fourth season, the audience's favorite show also features Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti, Archana Puran Singh, Srishti Rode, Gaurav Dubey, Ishtiyak Khan, Sidharth Sagar, and Srikant G Maski. Archana Puran Singh is seated as the guest judge and is equally entertaining as the other teammates. Talking about the show, Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan will be seen in the upcoming episode of the show promoting their movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

As the team will travel for the show, the current season will be wrapped up soon. Kapil Sharma and his team had taken similar breaks in 2021 and 2022. Speaking about their last hiatus, the team took three months break and held their international tour in Canada. After being temporarily off air, the show returned in six months with some new cast members. In 2021, Kapil had taken maternity leave for a few months and the show was on hiatus.

