The Kapil Sharma Show: Ajay Devgn gives savage reply as host Kapil Sharma asks about his most difficult stunt

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved and entertaining television shows that tickles the funny bones of the audience. The host Kapil Sharma shares one-liners, and funny anecdotes and roasts the guests on the show. Over the years, several popular celebrities have graced the show for promotions or a casual chat or to talk about their projects. Not just Bollywood celebrities, but personalities from other walks of life also appear on the comedy show. In the recent episode superstar, Ajay Devgn walked in with Tabu and Deepak Dobriyal for promotion of their upcoming film ‘Bholaa’.

Ajay Devgn’s humorous reply to Kapil Sharma

The show was super entertaining as not just the host Kapil was at his best, but Ajay Devgn seemed to be in a good mood as the actor showed his witty side. During the episode, Kapil, in an attempt to roast the actor, says that the actor has done several stunts throughout his career; standing on two bikes, on a horse, balancing on trucks, and ship. He then asks, “Aap ke hisaab se sabse difficult stunt kaunsa raha? (which is the most difficult stunt you have done?)” Ajay’s reply to this left everyone in splits. He shares, “Ek stunt mein jab karta hu na, mere jabre mein bohot dard hote hai. (There’s one stunt that I do which hurts my jaw)” As Kapil asks, “kaunsa?” Ajay replies, “jab tere joke pe hansna padhta hai. (when I have to laugh on your jokes)”

Reacting to Ajay’s response, everyone whistles, and loud claps can be heard. Tabu, sitting next to the actor also rolls into laughter.

Watch the clip from The Kapil Sharma Show here:

About Bholaa

Bholaa is an upcoming Hindi film starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra, and Gajraj Rao in pivotal roles. Written by Lokesh Kanagraj and directed by Ajay Devgn, Bholaa is an adaptation of the Tamil film ‘Kaithi’ that will hit the theatres on 30th March. This film marks Ajay Devgn’s fourth directorial venture and the highly anticipated film has created quite a buzz since its announcement.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal is a professional healer now; Actress shares her path to spirituality