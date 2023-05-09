The Kapil Sharma Show: Akshay Kumar is a true Bruce Lee fan in this PIC with Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma is one of the most popular faces in the showbiz world. The comedian-turned-actor has been all over the news with his recent release ‘Zwigato.’ Several notable Bollywood celebrities attended the screening of the film. Kapil also welcomes several Bollywood celebs who grace his show, The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their upcoming films. Akshay Kumar appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show last month to promote The Entertainers tour. Recently, Akshay and Kapil had a reunion as the two met at an event in the city.

Kapil Sharma and Akshay Kumar pose together

Kapil Sharma took to his social media to upload a photo with the actor and called him an ‘inspiration’. Uploading several red heart emojis in the caption and calling him inspiration, Kapil also gave a glimpse of how Akshay Kumar is a true Bruce Lee fan. It’s no secret that Akshay Kumar is a martial arts enthusiast and the actor has admitted on several occasions that he is a big fan of Bruce Lee. In the picture where he is seen posing with Kapil Sharma, Akshay is wearing a black tee shirt which has a Bruce Lee picture printed on it. The actor’s all-black outfit also has a shrug and loose pants.

Take a look at the photo here:

On the other hand, Kapil also looks stylish as he is seen wearing a yellow and orange patterned outfit. His shirt, blazer, and pants are in the same pattern. It surely requires a lot of confidence to carry such an outfit and Kapil is slaying it.

Reaction of fans

Reacting to the photos, fans of the actors wrote, "both my fav!" Another wrote, "Too much power in one Frame." One user commented that Akshay Kumar is the only person who can roast Kapil Sharma the best. Kapil's dressing sense has also been appreciated by some fans.

