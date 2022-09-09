The Kapil Sharma Show: Archana Puran Singh credits Ginni Chatrath for Kapil Sharma’s sartorial transformation

The Kapil Sharma Show's new season is going to be on-air this weekend and entertain the audience and fans once again. The show is a massive hit and loved by people of all ages. The show was on a hiatus as the team took off for an international tour. After three months of touring North America, the team of The Kapil Sharma Show will be back with its comedy punches to entertain the audience with renowned personalities on the couch. Adding to the several new elements of the season, host Kapil Sharma and special guest Archana Puran Singh will be seen in a completely new dressing style.

Archana Puran Singh recently shared a BTS video, where she and show host Kapil Sharma were shooting stills for the show. In the video, the actors are seen engaged in fun banter about their new clothes and shoes. Archana captioned, “"Naya season... naye kapde" as Kapil is saying in the first shot of this Reel ! Both of us are sporting a new look this season and we are sooo happy with ourselves that we did this impromptu fun shoot on the sets on the first day itself! This is a #behindthescenes while we were shooting the stills. (Kapil ko toh pata bhi nahin ki maine ye behind the scenes shoot kiya hai... ssshhhhh!)