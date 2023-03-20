The Kapil Sharma Show: Bhuvan Bam shows off his singing skills, MC Stan collaborates with host Kapil Sharma

The Kapil Sharma Show is a huge hit among the audience and is one of the most loved shows. The show first premiered in 2016 and has been continuing since then. The show-host comedian Kapil Sharma does a fabulous job as the host of the show and keeps his audience entertained with his punch lines and fooling around with the guests. Besides Sharma, the audience also loves the characters of Gudiya Laundrywali, Bindu, and the permanent guest Archana Puran Singh. Different personalities from various walks of life continue to grace the show. Recently, Bhuvan Bam, MC Stan, Dolly Singh, and Harsh Gujral entertained the audience on the show.

The content creators and social media sensations had a great time sharing their journey on the show. Kapil Sharma welcomed everyone on the show. He jokingly asked MC Stan whether he does not get a locker in the bank since he is always wearing all his jewelry. Later, the comedian asked the rapper to collaborate with him and they sang two songs. Kapil also made a few jokes about how rappers always have a definite hand gesture which can be used as a wiper in the car.

Bhuvan Bam sings ‘Pukarta Chala Hu Main’

Bhuvan Bam who has already won the audience with his acting, singing, and comedy skills, showed off his singing skills on the show. He sang the Mohammed Rafi classic ‘Pukarta Chala Hu Main.’ Hearing him sing, Dolly Singh also sang a song and said, “I know I’m not a great singer but still.” To this Kapil jokingly asked, “Aap ayese khud sochte ho aur koi bataya hai?” The audience broke into laughter at this.

Journey of the content creators

Harsh Gujral revealed that he didn’t get a job after his graduation in engineering, so he opted for stand-up comedy. Bhuvan revealed that he has done it all in his career and started with music at the age of 22. Dolly Singh shared that she has got a degree in fashion design and later moved to content creation.

