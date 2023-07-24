The Kapil Sharma Show bids farewell; Kiku Sharda takes playful dig at Krushna Abhishek for short stint

The curtains have fallen on the current season of the highly popular The Kapil Sharma Show, leaving fans both delighted and nostalgic. It is one of the most-watched comedy shows on television. The team of The Kapil Sharma Show leaves no stone unturned to entertain the guest. The final episode, which aired over the weekend, featured an entertaining lineup of guests, including the legendary actor Anil Kapoor, the talented Aditya Roy Kapur, and other cast members from The Night Manager.

Fun banter between Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek

As expected, the finale turned out to be a laughter riot, with the actors sharing captivating anecdotes from their illustrious careers, leaving the audience in splits. However, it was the playful banter between the show's dynamic duo, Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek, that took center stage. Krushna Abhishek, who joined the season just three months ago, had a short stint on the show due to contractual issues. In true Kapil Sharma Show fashion, Kiku Sharda couldn't resist taking a good-humored jibe at his co-star. During the show, Kiku cheekily remarked, "Gentle reminder, not 9 months, you came just 3 months ago, I have been here in every episode for 9 months." Krushna added, "This season has also come to an end." The audience burst into laughter, as Kiku's teasing left Krushna momentarily speechless, and Kapil Sharma himself joined in on the laughter. Kiku further added, "This is just the beginning, there are more seasons to come."

Watch the promo of the final episode here:

About The Kapil Sharma Show

The Kapil Sharma Show features Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti, Archana Puran Singh, Srishti Rode, Gaurav Dubey, Ishtiyak Khan, Sidharth Sagar, and Srikant G Maski. Archana Puran Singh is seated as the guest judge and is equally entertaining as the other teammates. While fans eagerly await the return of their beloved show with another season, they will undoubtedly cherish the memories and laughter it brought into their lives. Reportedly, the next season of The Kapil Sharma Show will return by October. However, there has been no official confirmation yet.

ALSO READ: Why is Imlie fame Sumbul Touqeer Khan's educational qualification being discussed online?