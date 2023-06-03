The Kapil Sharma Show: Brett Lee and Chris Gayle choose Archana Puran Singh over Sidhu; Here’s why

After entertaining the audience with the International singer Rema, The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to welcome two famous international celebrities, Brett Lee and Chris Gayle, in the upcoming episode. The recent promo released on the official Instagram handle of the channel promises a fun and entertaining evening that shows the goofy side of the cricketers. However, this is not their first time on the show as they had appeared earlier when Navjot Singh Sidhu was there.

Chris Gayle and Brett Lee on the Kapil Sharma Show

The promo shows the two cricketers entering the stage and folding their hands to greet the audience as they say, 'Namaste'. Chris Gayle also breaks into an impromptu jive and matches steps with the host Kapil. As soon as they enter, Kapil asks them that the last time they were on the show, Sidhu was seated in front, and if they miss him this time. To this, Chris Gayle instantly replies, "No, I'm not." Archana jumps up from her seat and shows them a thumbs-up sign. Brett Lee soon quips in, "It's much better to look at a sundar ladki and point towards Archana." Reacting to this, Archana screams with excitement. Kapil takes this chance and asks Brett Lee if he has started flirting after retirement. The video also shows several attempts of the cricketers to speak Hindi and impress the audience.

Watch the latest promo of The Kapil Sharma Show here:

Kapil is also seen asking Brett Lee if he ever considered taking a new sim and assaulting Chris when he hit 27 runs in his over during the 2009 T20 World Cup. To this, Lee said, “100%" and left everyone laughing out loud. The clip also shows Sapna teasing Brett Lee and Chris Gayle. The promo of The Kapil Sharma Show was uploaded by Sony TV's official Instagram handle with the caption, "Iss weekend raat 9:30 baje, #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par #TheKapilSharmaShow mein, aa rahein hain international cricketers candid avatar mein! Dekhiyega zaroor, kyunki hogi comedy bhar poor!"

Advertisement

ALSO READ: How does Dipika Kakar feel about her ‘fake’ pregnancy rumors? Sasural Simar Ka actress opens up