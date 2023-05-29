The Kapil Sharma Show: Comedian-host’s reply to Sara Ali Khan’s joke cracks up Vicky Kaushal; Watch

Celebrities gracing The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their movies or shows is no secret. Personalities from different walks of life are common faces on the show. Over the last few weeks, some popular celebrities appearing on the show include Raveena Tandon, Bhagyashree, Salman Khan, Sudha Murthy, and Ajay Devgn to name a few. The host Kapil Sharma promises each episode to be a lighter riot and the guests never leave the show disappointed. In the upcoming episode of the show, Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal will grace the show.

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan on The Kapil Sharma Show

One of the recent promos released by the Sony TV show Vicky and Sara interacting with the host Kapil Sharma. It shows Kapil lauding Sara for her recent Cannes appearance. He tells her that she looked lovely and comments on her flowing gown that she had to stand on the stair to fit into the frame of the pictures. Then Sara tells him that she remembered Vicky and says, "Vicky ki itni yaad aayi. Vicky k naam pe gown pehne the, k lamba hai na." As Kapil says, "achha" and keeps staring at Sara, the actress asks, "Joje nahi samjhe?" Kapil gives a hilarious reply as he responds, “Chalo koi nahi, at least filmon ka kaam aapka thik chal raha." This cracks up Vicky as pats Kapil's back and keeps laughing.

Watch the promo of The Kapil Sharma Show here:

Chris Gayle and Brett Lee on The Kapil Sharma Show

The promo of The Kapil Sharma Show also gives a glimpse of the next episode. It stars two celebrated cricketers of all time, Chris Gayle and Brett Lee on the show. Gayle enjoys flirting with Archana Puran Singh as he winks at her, and the latter reciprocates with a heart symbol made with her hands. Viewers also get a glimpse of Krushna Abhishek joining them and teasing the two cricketers.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: The Kapil Sharma Show: Why did Sara Ali Khan kick Vicky Kaushal? The reason will blow your mind