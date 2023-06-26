The Kapil Sharma Show: Did you know the comedian took family along for honeymoon?

In the recent episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, the star cast of Satyaprem Ki Katha graced the show. Lead pair – Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani – were accompanied by Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak, and others. It was an entertaining episode as Kapil took turns to tease Kartik, flirt with Kiara, and also share interesting details. Kiku, Sapna, and others also entertained the guests with their funny antics. Apart from all this, Kapil shared a funny incident from his honeymoon that made everyone laugh.

Kapil Sharma took his family on honeymoon

Kapil Sharma shared that he had to take several of his family members with his newly wedded wife Ginni Chatrath on his honeymoon to Italy. The comedian said, “I am not joking on December 25 I had my reception and then Ginni’s sister and her sister’s mother-in-law and my sisters and mother. So we took all of them with us on our Honeymoon in Italy. So there were total 37 people with us on our Honeymoon. Technically we did our Honeymoon after coming back to Mumbai if you see.” In this episode, Kiara Advani also shared that her mother and mother-in-law have come to watch the show. Siddharth Malhotra's mom is a Kapil Sharma fan, and she flew to Mumbai from Delhi to meet the comedian. Kapil thanked her for the love.

Take a look at the promo of The Kapil Sharma Show's episode here:

About Ginni Chatrath and Kapil Sharma

For the unversed, Kapil Sharma married the love of his life, Ginni Chatrath, in Jalandhar in December 2018. Exactly a year after, the lovely couple was blessed with a baby girl, Anayra. In 2021, they welcomed their second child, a son, Trishaan. They are often spotted together at public events and gatherings. Kapil has often shared that Ginni is his rock and has helped him to get out of the lowest phase of his life.

