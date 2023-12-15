The Kapil Sharma Show fame Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale blessed with baby girl

The good news is here! The Kapil Sharma Show couple Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale are now parents to a beautiful baby girl. The couple announced their pregnancy with a photoshoot followed by a traditional baby shower.

Sanket Bhosale announces the arrival of a baby girl into their family

Sanket Bhosale took to his Instagram account to share a glimpse of the new mom and the baby as the couple embraced parenthood for the first time. In the video, Sanket, a doctor by profession, can be seen beaming with joy announcing the breaking news of his becoming a father. He panned the camera towards Mishra who was seen on the hospital bed. While she looked exhausted, she smiled and expressed her joy.

Sanket wrote, "The Universe has Blessed us with the Most Beautiful Miracle, Epitome of our Love .. we are blessed with a Cute lil BABY GIRL Please keep showering your Love and Blessings."

Take a look at the post by Sanket Bhosale

Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale's pregnancy announcement

The comedians and actors took to their respective social media accounts to share pictures from their maternity photo shoot, announcing the good news on October 16, 2023. In the pictures, Sugandha Mishra was seen flaunting her baby bump, while Bhosale looked elated.

Sanket shared the pictures and wrote, "We are excited to announce that we are expecting our first child together. Thank you for all the love and support.." Meanwhile, Mishra kept it simple with, "The best is yet to come..Can't Wait To Meet Our New Addition..kindly keep ur Love & Blessings on."

Celebrities wish for Sanket Bhosale and Sugandha Mishra

As soon as Sanket revealed being blessed with a baby girl, many celebrities posted their wishes for the couple. Bharti Singh wrote, "congratulations yahoooooooooooo baby girl jai mata di".

Karan V Grover wrote, "Congratulations Dr Sanket and Sugandha.. may the family forever stay blessed."

Ruslan Mumtaz wrote, "I’m so happy for you guys. You both entertain everyone and spread so much happiness, now god has showered you with the biggest blessing. Loads of love and good wishes."

Take a look here:

