The Kapil Sharma Show fame Sumona Chakravarti embraces her gray hair and physical changes; pens inspiring note

Sumona Chakravarti has earned an impressive fanbase owing to her amazing and overwhelming performance in several shows. Known for essaying fun characters on The Kapil Sharma Show, the actress never sits in the back seat when it comes to inspiring others. Doing the same, Sumona took to social media and shared a few snaps, discussing society’s perception of women aging. Here’s what she wrote.

Sumona Chakravarti gracefully flaunts gray hair; says ‘We have to learn to accept ourselves’

Being an actor, fans have seen Sumona Chakravarti in varied roles. The actress has done complete justice to every character she performed. But, this time, The Kapil Sharma Show fame is embracing physical changes on her personal ground. Dropping a couple of snaps on her social media account, she confidently flaunted her gray hair.

Captioning the post, Sumona penned an inspirational note. It read, “Greys! So every now & then I will have some woman tell me that I should colour my greys & cover it. “It’s showing” they say. Funnily, every male friend of mine has especially complimented me about my greys, saying how beautiful it makes me look.”

Further, she added, “So what is it with women & aging that society cannot accept? On the other hand, a MAN with a salt & pepper look is sexy, desirable, hot, blah blah. So is it because I’m an actor that i need to constantly keep up with what’s happening in fashion/society?”

Besides clapping back at the ideal perceptions created by society for actors, the Kick actress also revealed being called flat-screen in her 20s. Divulging further, she opened up about being at a different stage than before. Addressing the same, she wrote, "I used to be as thin as a stick in my 20s; used to be called a flat screen because well I was flat. Now at 35- the body is very very different. Thanks to hormone upheavals & endometriosis, I got curvy."

Lastly, Sumona went candid and revealed embracing and loving her body. She insisted that women should not burden themselves or each other with unnecessary judgments.

Speaking of her look, Sumona Chakravarti's dramatic kohl and eyeliner strokes offer unavoidable charisma. Keeping her style classy, she is wearing a white shirt and blue denim ripped jeans.

