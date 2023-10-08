The Kapil Sharma Show fame Sumona Chakravarti is adventurously 'zipping into October' with zeal; Watch

The Kapil Sharma Show fame Sumona Chakravarti has been part of the comedy show for more than a decade. She started off her career as a television actress in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain and then ventured into comedy with Comedy Cirus alongside Kapil Sharma. Since then, the actress has gone a long way in making people laugh. Ever since the show went off air, the actress took some time for herself and gave a try to some adventurous activities. She opted for some adventure sports to let loose, during her recent travel. Giving her fans a glimpse of the same, the actress posted a post on her social media showing off her adventurous side.

Sumona Chakravarti shares a glimpse of her adventurous trip

The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actress shared a post on her social media, showing her fans her adventurous side. Sumona opted for ziplining and shared a video of her swinging from one point to another through the cables. She opted for a neon green tank top and gym tights, keeping her OOTD perfect for an adventure-based activity. The actress dropped the video and captioned it, "Zipping into October," followed by a green heart emoji.

Here take a look-

Meanwhile, Sumona has frequently expressed her concern about her lips becoming the center of all jokes at every point. Speaking with Habit Coach, she shared, "They dropped it, and eventually, in the other shows, it sort of worked. And I remember I felt really bad."

Later, the actress recalled how Archana Puran Singh, who had been part of the show and judged comedy show gave her advice that she found to be motivating. She said, "I remember Archana sat with me and said ‘Why are you upset?’ I said ‘They’ve made fun of my mouth and my lips and everything, and then I didn’t forget the lines he forgot and he said something off-script. I’m not a stand-up comedian; I can’t just come up with funny jokes like that. I mean, if I crack a joke, nobody will understand it."

Sumona continued, “If you can laugh at yourself, you will never feel humiliated. Secondly, about the lip or the mouth part, you have something that women I know pay money to get."

On the professional front, Sumona Chakravarti did cameo roles in several films such as Barfi!, Kick, and more.

