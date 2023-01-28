The Kapil Sharma Show: Gangs of Wasseypur reunion; Nawazuddin Siddiqui on his VIRAL scene with Huma Qureshi
The cast of Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur will reunite at The Kapil Sharma Show to celebrate 10 years of the film.
Gangs of Wasseypur by Anurag Kashyap is a cult film, and years after its release the internet is flooded with memes from the movie's scenes. The cast will grace the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi, Piyush Mishra, Huma Qureshi, Zeishan Quadri, among other cast members will celebrate 10 years of the film on this show. Anurag Kashyap, the captain of this series, was also in attendance, and couldn't stop himself from laughing at the mimicry done by The Kapil Sharma Show's cast.
TKSS cast mimics the cast of Gangs of Wasseypur
The new promo of The Kapil Sharma Show, shared by the channel, begins with an imitation of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's character, followed by Pankaj Tripathi and Peyush Bansal. The movie cast was literally left spellbound and couldn't hold back their laughter. The gig performed by the comic actors, Jay Vijay Sachan and Kettan Singh on Kapil's show is applause-worthy. Those, who have watched the film, are aware of the unforgettable romantic scenes between Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Huma Qureshi. For those, who haven't had the chance to watch this classic, we are sure, must have stumbled upon these scenes on social media.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui on shooting romantic scenes with Huma Qureshi
During the interaction in this promo, host Kapil Sharma asked Nawazuddin Siddiqui if he was scared to shoot those romantic scenes with Huma Qureshi. To which, the Kick actor, in a subtle tone admitted to it and said, "Haan, laga tha" (Yes, I was scared.) He, along with Huma Qureshi, burst out in laughter and Kapil joined them too.
Watch the promos of The Kapil Sharma Show right here:
About Gangs of Wasseypur
Talking about the film, Gangs of Wasseypur Part 1 was released in theatres and Part 2 was released in 2012 on an OTT platform. This Anurag Kashyap directorial was based around the coal mafia of Dhanbad, politics, and vengeance between the families involved in this business. Nawazuddin Siddiqui played the role of Faizal Khan while Richa Chadha played the character of his mother, Nagma Khatoon. Huma Qureshi played Faizal's love interest, Mohsina, and Manoj Bajpayee featured as the Sardar. Even after 10 years of its release, this film is still serving as fodder to meme creators on social media.
