The Kapil Sharma Show: Gangs of Wasseypur reunion; Nawazuddin Siddiqui on his VIRAL scene with Huma Qureshi

Gangs of Wasseypur by Anurag Kashyap is a cult film, and years after its release the internet is flooded with memes from the movie's scenes. The cast will grace the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi, Piyush Mishra, Huma Qureshi, Zeishan Quadri, among other cast members will celebrate 10 years of the film on this show. Anurag Kashyap, the captain of this series, was also in attendance, and couldn't stop himself from laughing at the mimicry done by The Kapil Sharma Show's cast.

The new promo of The Kapil Sharma Show, shared by the channel, begins with an imitation of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's character, followed by Pankaj Tripathi and Peyush Bansal. The movie cast was literally left spellbound and couldn't hold back their laughter. The gig performed by the comic actors, Jay Vijay Sachan and Kettan Singh on Kapil's show is applause-worthy. Those, who have watched the film, are aware of the unforgettable romantic scenes between Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Huma Qureshi. For those, who haven't had the chance to watch this classic, we are sure, must have stumbled upon these scenes on social media.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui on shooting romantic scenes with Huma Qureshi

During the interaction in this promo, host Kapil Sharma asked Nawazuddin Siddiqui if he was scared to shoot those romantic scenes with Huma Qureshi. To which, the Kick actor, in a subtle tone admitted to it and said, "Haan, laga tha" (Yes, I was scared.) He, along with Huma Qureshi, burst out in laughter and Kapil joined them too.

Watch the promos of The Kapil Sharma Show right here: