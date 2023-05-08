The Kapil Sharma Show: Here's how Sudha Murthy reacted when she met husband Narayana Murthy for the first time

The Kapil Sharma Show, touted to be the most popular reality show, has been entertaining viewers for a long time. The team and Kapil Sharma leave no stone unturned to make every episode of the show memorable and entertain their guests. In the upcoming episodes of the show, Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga, Writer and philanthropist Sudha Murthy, and actress Raveena Tandon will be seen gracing The Kapil Sharma Show and having a fun time with Kapil and his team.

The Kapil Sharma Show Promo:

Sony TV shared a new promo of The Kapil Sharma Show on its official Instagram handle and gave a glimpse of the upcoming episode. As the promo starts, we see Sudha Murthy, Raveena Tandon, and Guneet Monga making an entry on the show. It is then seen that Raveena gives a sweet peck on Kapil's cheek and leaves him blushing. Kapil then asks Sudha Murthy how was her first meeting with her husband Narayan Murthy, who is the Infosys co-founder and a businessman.

Recalling the first encounter she had with her husband, Sudha Murthy shared, "One of my friend-colleague Prasanna brought a book every day with Narayan Murthy’s name written on the first page along with names of various locations. I thought is this Narayan Murthy fellow an international bus conductor? (Everyone laughs) When I was about to meet him, I thought Narayan Murthy would be a handsome, dashing man. When he opened the door, I was surprised and thought who's this kid." This statement leaves everyone in splits.

Besides being a bestselling writer, Sudha Murthy is also an educator and philanthropist, who was honored with the Padma Shri for her contribution to society in 2006. It is also seen that Krushna Abhishek, Sumona Chakravarti, and others grace the show and entertain the live audience with their act.

Watch The Kapil Sharma's Promo here-

The caption of this promo read, "Iss weekend raat 9:30 baje, #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par #TheKapilSharmaShow mein, Kappu ke ghar aane wali hain teen aisi hastiyaan, jinhonein humaare desh ka naam roshan kiya!"

The Kapil Sharma Show premiered on 10th September and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm on Sony TV.



Advertisement

ALSO READ: The Kapil Sharma Show Promo: Do you know Kapil Sharma and Sachin Pilgaonkar were once a part of the same show?