The Kapil Sharma Show: Here's what Kapil thinks about comedy as a 'business'

Kapil Sharma is one of the most talented personalities in the entertainment industry who needs no introduction. The comedian-turned-actor is riding high on success as this year he made his debut as a singer and also showed his acting skills in Nandita Das's Zwigato. While a lot of things keep him busy, it is his show The Kapil Sharma Show that takes most of his time. He is also set to embark on a US tour in June this year.

Kapil Sharma's recent post on social media

On Saturday, Kapil Sharma took to his social media and uploaded a photo where the comedian looks sharp in a suit. He is often seen posting pictures of several photoshoots which grab the attention of the netizens and the recent post is no exception. In the photo, he is seen in a white tee shirt and pants with a purple blazer. Like the other photos, Kapil Sharma completed his look with shades and a watch. Uploading the photo, he wrote in the caption, "Comedy is a very serious business.".

Take a look at Kapil Sharma's post here:

Reaction of fans

Reciprocating Kapil Sharma's post, artist Richa Sharma wrote, "And you are master of this serious business." Singer Anadi Mishra commented on the post and wrote, "Classy as always." Fans are divided between whether to comment on his looks or on his caption. One fan wrote, "King of swag." Other fans took a sarcastic dig at his caption and wrote, "Comedy: Where even the laughter lines take their job seriously!" Another wrote, "And you did this serious business every weekend."

About The Kapil Sharma Show

The Kapil Sharma Show premiered for the first time in 2016. Currently in its fourth season, the audience's favourite show also features Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti, Archana Puran Singh, Srishti Rode, Gaurav Dubey, Ishtiyak Khan, Sidharth Sagar, and Srikant G Maski. Archana Puran Singh is seated as the guest judge and is equally entertaining as the other teammates.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: The Kapil Sharma Show's last episode to air in July; Here’s why