The Kapil Sharma Show: Host asks Sachin Pilgaonkar to join the army; Here's WHY?

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved and entertaining shows on television. Fans love the show for the laughter riot that the host Kapil Shamra and his team bring on the show. Till date, the show has been graced by numerous personalities from different walks of life such as entertainment, politics, sports, entrepreneurs, and so on. In the most recent episode, we saw Salman Khan and the team of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan entertaining the audience with hilarious anecdotes and stories from the shoot. The recent promo of the show promises another entertaining episode where director-actor Sachin Pilgaonkar will be seen with his family.

Sachin Pilgaonkar, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Supriya Pilgaonkar on The Kapil Sharma Show

The promo shows the host Kapil Sharma welcoming the talented family to the show. Shriya looks gorgeous in a pink gown. The host jokes about Sachin’s young looks as he says, “Aap as a child actor join kiye the, phir nadiyon k paar mein aap taza taza jawaan huye. Taab se aap taaza bhi hai, aur jawaan bhi hai. Agar aapko passport banana ho toh kya purana chal jaati hai? Kyunki kuch khas faraq nazar nahi aa raha hai humein.”

Sachin proves to be a great sport as he replies, “Aaj bhi adult film jab dekhne jaata hu, toh ID dikhana padhta hai.” Then as the show progresses, Sachin compliments Archana, “Ek baat batau Archana, aaj bhi tum utne hi khoobsurat ho.” Archana smiles and blushes and Kapil replies that Sachin should have joined the army. He says, “Bagal mein biwi baithi hai, aur kisi aur k biwi k tareef kar rahe ho aap.”

Going by the comment section, it seems fans cannot wait for the episode. One user commented, “Can’t wait for the episode.” Another wrote, “Sachin sir Aaj bhi javani dikh rahe hain apna Manus Hai Marathi.”

About Sachin Pilgaonkar

A popular face in Marathi and Hindi cinema, the actor wears many hats and is also popular as a director, producer, writer, and singer. Some of his popular movies include Geet Gaata Chal, Balika Badhu, Ankhiyon Ke Jharokhon Se, and Nadiya Ke Paar.

