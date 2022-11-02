The Kapil Sharma Show: Janhvi Kapoor complains about her father Boney Kapoor accompanying her to sets

The Kapil Sharma Show is among the most popular shows on the TV screens, which has been entertaining the audience for more than a decade now. The show has had a massive fan following over the years and it is enjoyed by people of all ages. Kapil Sharma hosted show is graced by several celebrities in every episode and they are entertained by jaw-dropping acts of the comedians. In the upcoming episode, actress Janhvi Kapoor and her father Boney Kapoor will be gracing the show for the promotion of their movie Mili.

In the promo, Kapil Sharma is seen welcoming the father-daughter duo. He asked her now that she is a star, but when she goes to places with Boney Kapoor, does it feel like he was dropping her off at school? To this Dhadak actress replied that it always feels like he has come to drop me to school. She added, “Aaj Kapil Sharma Show par chhorne aae they par andar hi aa gye abhi.” Her reply left the host and everyone else in splits.

Janhvi reveals about the food fusion at their home

Kapil Sharma also chatted with Boney Kapoor and janhvi about food at their home as Sridevi was south Indian and he was a Punjabi guy. Janhvi revealed that her father sometimes had both, but he also liked South Indian food.

Janhvi dances to Sridevi’s song

In the promo, Janhvi Kapoor is also seen grooving on her mother and late actress Sridevi Ji’s popular song ‘Hawa Hawai’. Sumona Chakravorty and Srishty Rode.

See promo here-