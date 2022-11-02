The Kapil Sharma Show: Janhvi Kapoor complains about her father Boney Kapoor accompanying her to sets
Janhvi Kapoor and Boney Kapoor grace The Kapil Sharma Show for promotion of their movie Mili. They revealed some interesting facts about their food habits and more.
The Kapil Sharma Show is among the most popular shows on the TV screens, which has been entertaining the audience for more than a decade now. The show has had a massive fan following over the years and it is enjoyed by people of all ages. Kapil Sharma hosted show is graced by several celebrities in every episode and they are entertained by jaw-dropping acts of the comedians. In the upcoming episode, actress Janhvi Kapoor and her father Boney Kapoor will be gracing the show for the promotion of their movie Mili.
Kapil jokes with Janhvi Kapoor
In the promo, Kapil Sharma is seen welcoming the father-daughter duo. He asked her now that she is a star, but when she goes to places with Boney Kapoor, does it feel like he was dropping her off at school? To this Dhadak actress replied that it always feels like he has come to drop me to school. She added, “Aaj Kapil Sharma Show par chhorne aae they par andar hi aa gye abhi.” Her reply left the host and everyone else in splits.
Janhvi reveals about the food fusion at their home
Kapil Sharma also chatted with Boney Kapoor and janhvi about food at their home as Sridevi was south Indian and he was a Punjabi guy. Janhvi revealed that her father sometimes had both, but he also liked South Indian food.
Janhvi dances to Sridevi’s song
In the promo, Janhvi Kapoor is also seen grooving on her mother and late actress Sridevi Ji’s popular song ‘Hawa Hawai’. Sumona Chakravorty and Srishty Rode.
See promo here-
Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming movie Mili
Jaanhvi Kapoor has come to the show to promote her movie, Mili. The movie also features actor Sunny Kaushal, Sanjay Suri and Manoj Pahwa in prominent roles. Mili is a survival thriller film directed by Mathukutty Xavier and produced by Boney Kapoor. The movie is a remake of the director's own 2019 Malayalam film Helen, which follows the story of a woman stuck in a freezer fighting to stay alive.
