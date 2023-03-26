The Kapil Sharma Show: Juhi reveals it was not easy to convince dad Raj Babbar for her marriage to Anup Soni

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved and entertaining television shows. Since it premiered in 2016, the show continued to gain a massive fan following and love from the masses. The host Kapil Sharma leaves no stone unturned to tickle the funny bones of the guests on the show. Over the years, several popular celebrities have graced the show for promotions or a casual chat or to talk about their projects. Not just Bollywood celebrities, but personalities from other walks of life also appear on the comedy show. In the recent episode, veteran actor Raj Babbar walked in with his family- sons Aarya, Prateik, and daughter Juhi.

Raj Babbar and family in The Kapil Sharma Show

The family had a fun time on the show. Kapil complemented how handsome Raj Babbar looks in the outfit he wore. To this, the actor shared that he could not choose an outfit of his choice. On bein asked why, the actor shared, “Ek zamana hota tha hum bacchon ko bolte the kya pehenna hai, aur aab ye zamana aaya ki bachho mereko jo bolte hai, hum wahi pehente the.” Then he points at his children and says that they picked his outfit, and Prateik nods in agreement.

Kapil then asks Juhi about her love story with Anup Soni. He sarcastically tells, “Anup ji TV pe sabko satark rehne bolte the.. Kya aap ko satark rakhti thi ghar pe”. On being asked how Juhi convinced dad Raj Babbar for her marriage with Anup, she revealed that she made brothers Aarya and Prateik meet with Anup. Later, they fought with their dad for Anup. Prateik added, “Haan humne hi Anup ke liye papa se ladai ki thi”.

Raj Babbar's struggle with dancing

On the show, actor Raj also revealed that throughout his career ‘dancing’ was a struggle. He shared an incident where he had a performance with the I am a Disco Dancer star Mithun Chakraborty, but he could not dance well. He also shared how Bonny Kapoor supported him throughout his career and always helped him. Kapil concluded the show by encouraging the audience to ask questions to the Babbar family.

