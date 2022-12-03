The Kapil Sharma Show: Kajol can’t control her laughter as the team recreates a Kuch Kuch Hota Hai scene

The Kapil Sharma Show is undoubtedly one of the most loved television programs in the country. The show, which is hosted by the renowned actor-comedian Kapil Sharma , has created a massive fan following across generations with its quality humour and exciting guest list. Another biggest highlight of the Sony TV show is the hilarious skits and acts presented by the talented comedians on the show. The latest episode of The Kapil Sharma Show had popular actress Kajol , actress-filmmaker Revathy, and actor Vishal Jethwa in attendance.

The popular Bollywood actress returned to The Kapil Sharma for the promotions of her highly anticipated film Salaam Venky, along with the director Revathy and actor Vishal Jethwa. The comedians of the celebrated show staged a special act for Kajol, where they recreated some iconic moments from her blockbuster 1998 film, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. In the new promo of The Kapil Sharma Show, the senior actress is seen thoroughly enjoying the act and was unable to control her laughter.

Check out the new promo of The Kapil Sharma Show: