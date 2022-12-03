The Kapil Sharma Show: Kajol can’t control her laughter as the team recreates a Kuch Kuch Hota Hai scene
The Kapil Sharma Show's latest episode features popular Bollywood actress Kajol and director Revathy, who entered to promote their much-awaited film Salaam Venky.
The Kapil Sharma Show is undoubtedly one of the most loved television programs in the country. The show, which is hosted by the renowned actor-comedian Kapil Sharma, has created a massive fan following across generations with its quality humour and exciting guest list. Another biggest highlight of the Sony TV show is the hilarious skits and acts presented by the talented comedians on the show. The latest episode of The Kapil Sharma Show had popular actress Kajol, actress-filmmaker Revathy, and actor Vishal Jethwa in attendance.
Kajol can’t control her laughter
The popular Bollywood actress returned to The Kapil Sharma for the promotions of her highly anticipated film Salaam Venky, along with the director Revathy and actor Vishal Jethwa. The comedians of the celebrated show staged a special act for Kajol, where they recreated some iconic moments from her blockbuster 1998 film, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. In the new promo of The Kapil Sharma Show, the senior actress is seen thoroughly enjoying the act and was unable to control her laughter.
Check out the new promo of The Kapil Sharma Show:
Kajol's reaction to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai - Ajay Devgn version
Interestingly, comedian Jayvijay Sachan, who played Shah Rukh Khan's character Rahul from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, had another special surprise for Kajol. He stunned the Salaam Venky actress by mouthing the famous 'Pyaar Dosti Hai' dialogue from Karan Johar's film, in the style of her husband, popular actor Ajay Devgn. Kajol was clearly left in splits with the performance and had a blast on the show.
ALSO READ: The Kapil Sharma Show Promo: Aditya Narayan's wife Shweta takes a dig at him and leaves everyone in splits