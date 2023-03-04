The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil asks Ranbir Kapoor if Raha looks like him or Alia Bhatt; His response is GOLD

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved and entertaining television shows. Since it premiered in 2016, the show continued to gain a massive fan following and love from the masses. Over the years, several popular celebrities have graced the show for promotions or a casual chat or to talk about their projects. Not just Bollywood celebrities, but personalities from other walks of life also appear on the comedy show. Recently, Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, and Anubhav Singh Bassi visited the sets of the popular show to promote their upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar.

Sony TV took to Instagram to share a promo from the show where the Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar cast can be seen hanging out on the sets. But Ranbir Kapoor is nowhere to be seen. The episode which will be airing this weekend shows Gudiya expressing her disappointment of not being able to meet Ranbir as she shares, “Mein itna tayyar hoke set pe aaya, aur aake suna Ranbir toh chala gaya. (I got dressed up to meet Ranbir on the show, but upon my arrival, I got to know that he has already left).” Shraddha, on being asked if she would like to punish Ranbir for leaving the show early says, “Mein makkar ko kya saja du wo aaplog 8th March dekhna. (You will get to know on 8th March what punishment I’ll give to Makkar).”

Ranbir Kapoor on who daughter Raha takes after in appearance

In the show, host Kapil Sharma asks Ranbir if there are neighborhood aunties or any family members who tell them whether their daughter, Raha looks like Ranbir or Alia. Ranbir’s response left everyone in splits. He replies, “We are very confused because at times her face looks like mine, but sometimes she resembles Alia. But we’re glad that she looks like the two of us only.”

The cast of the show can also be seen matching steps to the peppy number, Show Me The Thumka with Ranbir, Shraddha, and Anubhav on the sets. Take a look at the clip here:

About Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar is slated to hit the screen on Holi, 7th March. The romantic comedy is directed by Luv Ranjan and brings together Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor for the first time on the big screen.



