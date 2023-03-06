The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil did this extremely SHOCKING thing to watch Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju in Amsterdam

Comedian Kapil Sharma’s The Kapil Sharma Show is a huge hit among the audience and is one of the most loved shows. The comedian does a fabulous job as the host of the show and keeps his audience entertained with his punch lines and fooling around with the guests. The show first premiered in 2016 and has been continuing since then. Different personalities from various walks of life continue to grace the show. Bollywood actors usually promote their movies on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. In the recent weekend episode, the team of Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar; actors Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, and Anubhav Bassi attended the show.

The actors had a gala time on the show as Kapil Sharma welcomed the actors and congratulated Ranbir on his marriage and daughter, Raha. Anubhav Bassi who is a stand-up comedian was at the receiving end as Kapil, as well as the judges took turns roasting him. Kapil jokingly asked Shraddha that going by her trends in recent movies, if she is going to fall in love with a robber next as she loved a criminal in Ek Villain, then a rebel in Haider, and now a ‘makkar’. To this Shraddha had a witty response as she said, “kya karu, crime master GOGO ki beti jo hu (what can I do? After all, I’m the daughter of Crime Master GOGO).”

How Kapil watched Sanju in Amsterdam

On the show, Kapil Sharma shared a funny anecdote about how he had lied to watch the movie ‘Sanju’ in a movie hall in Amsterdam. He shared that he was in Amsterdam when Sanju had released. He had bought the tickets beforehand, but reached the theatre a little late as the movie halls in Amsterdam are far from the city. His friend gave him an idea which he shared, "I had a picture of Ranbir with me, so I showed the security our picture and lied that I am the producer of this film and got in."

Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming movies

After Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Ranbir will be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol. He also has Brahmastra 2 in the pipeline.



