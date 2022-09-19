The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil pulls Vikram Vedha star Saif Ali Khan's leg: 'Pakadne me expert ho aap'

Kapil Sharma's comedy chat series, The Kapil Sharma Show has returned with its brand new season. The cast of Kapil's show has undergone massive changes and several fresh faces have been introduced. Names like Srishty Rode, Gaurav Dubey, Ishtiyak Khan, Sidharth Sagar, and Srikant G Maski have taken the baton of adding the extra fun element along with Kiku Sharda and Sumona Chakravarti from the original cast. Archana Puran Singh continues as the special guest of The Kapil Sharma Show.

This week, the extravagant star cast of the action movie, Vikram Vedha starring Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan, and Radhika Apte will be seen on The Kapil Sharma Show. While Hrithik is missing from this promo clip, we wonder if he would join the cast later. Kapil, known for his witty jokes, pulled Saif Ali Khan's leg and quipped that he's only seen chasing people or things in most of his films. The comedian said, "A few people may have observed that in Bhoot Police, he was chasing the 'bhoot'. In Bunty Aur Babli 2, he's behind the fake Bunty and Babli and in this film (Vikram Vedha) he's chasing down Hrithik Roshan. This concludes 'pakadne me ye kaafi expert hain'." This leaves everyone in splits, including Saif.