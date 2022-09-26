The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil Sharma advices Ponniyin Selvan: I star Vikram to use Twitter carefully

The principal cast of Ponniyin Selvan: I , barring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, was hosted by Kapil Sharma on his popular show. The teaser of the episode shows Vikram in his usual fervent state, trying to get along with Kapil’s brand of self-deprecating humour.

Kapil Sharma 's famous entertainer show, The Kapil Sharma Show has returned with its brand new season. The cast of Kapil's show has undergone massive changes and several fresh faces have been introduced. Names like Srishty Rode, Gaurav Dubey, Ishtiyak Khan, Sidharth Sagar, and Srikant G Maski have taken the baton of adding the extra fun element along with existing actors like Kiku Sharda and Sumona Chakravarti. Archana Puran Singh continues as the special guest of The Kapil Sharma Show. The upcoming episode of the show will be graced by movie, Ponniyin Selvan’s cast.

The episode saw numerous fun interactions between host Kapil Sharma and Vikram, as he has done a significant amount of work in Hindi compared to Jayam Ravi, Karthi and Trisha. “Did you ever think that one day you will get an opportunity to go to The Kapil Sharma Show?,” Kapil asks a tongue-in-cheek question to Vikram.

Vikram responds in the same spirit, “I never thought. In my 8th standard, around 1976 or something, you were not born, right? That time it was already written. Kapil Sharma show, I need to be there.”

Kapil goes on to advise Vikram, who started using Twitter recently. “I have to tell you one thing about Twitter. Twitter is very risky, after little bit of whisky. It’s my personal experience.” Hearing all the guests and audience was left in splits.

The other cast members of the show also seem to have put together a skit inspired by Vikram’s performance in his blockbuster film, Anniyan, which came out as Aparichit in Hindi. He also had the cast performing a group dance on a dandiya number.

Director Mani Ratnam, who is also touring with the cast of Ponniyin Selvan: I was not seen on the show. Mani Ratnam is aggressively promoting the film to give his dream project, the widest release possible across the country. The film is due to arrive in cinemas on October 30.

The film is a two-part film based on iconic writer Kalki Krishnamurthy’s classic Ponniyin Selvan. The five-part volume has been turned into a two-part film by Mani Ratnam.

Also read- The Kapil Sharma Show: Riteish Deshmukh jokes he asked for Plan C post reading script of Plan A Plan B