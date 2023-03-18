The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil Sharma hums a tune, what happens next was not on the script; Watch Video

Comedian Kapil Sharma’s The Kapil Sharma Show is a huge hit among the audience and is one of the most loved shows. The comedian does a fabulous job as the host of the show and keeps his audience entertained with his punch lines and fooling around with the guests. Besides Sharma, the audience also loves the characters of Gudiya Laundrywali, Bindu, and the permanent guest Archana Puran Singh. The show first premiered in 2016 and has been continuing since then. Different personalities from various walks of life continue to grace the show. Recently, a beautiful thing happened on the show in the presence of guest Dia Mirza.

In one of the recent episodes, Kapil Sharma welcomed actress Dia Mirza on the show. The comedian casually started humming the song ‘Sach Keh Raha Hai Deewana.’ To this, the fans responded with exceptional excitement. They started singing the song in chorus. Kapil Sharma took to his Instagram and wrote, “This was not planned, @diamirzaofficial was there in our show n I jus started humming the lines of this beautiful song n suddenly all the people started singing this song with me aur woh b bahut sur me, this is the power of good music. A tribute to our loving #KK listen n enjoy #sachkehrahahaideewana #rehnahaiteredilmein”

Take a look at the post here:

For those uninitiated, Sach Keh Raha Hai Deewana is a hit track from the 2001 film 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' starring R. Madhavan, Saif Ali Khan, and Dia Mirza. Singer KK sung this soulful rendition. Actress Dia Mirza also shared the post on her Instagram story, and wrote, “What a beautiful moment, will cherish it always!”

Reaction of netizens

Comedian Rajiv Thakur from the show wrote, “It was the great moment.” Actors Himanshu Soni, and Sharib Hashmi also commented with red hearts emojis on the post. Many fans shared their gratitude in the comment section for reliving the moments of this beautiful song and remembering the late singer KK.

