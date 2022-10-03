The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil reveals being rejected for Indian Idol as its judges grace the sets

On The Kapil Sharma Show, host Kapil can be often seen singing. Popular singers who appear as guests on the show have also appreciated his singing skills. The comedian recently revealed that he had auditioned for the singing reality show Indian Idol once. He also shared about trying his luck in other reality shows like Awaz Punjab Di, in which he got selected but unfortunately, he was not shortlisted for Indian Indian Idol. The judges of Indian Idol 13 were unquestionably shocked by his revelation.

Kapil Sharma's famous entertainment show, The Kapil Sharma Show has returned with its brand-new season. The cast of Kapil's show has undergone massive changes and several fresh faces have been introduced. Names like Srishty Rode, Gaurav Dubey, Ishtiyak Khan, Sidharth Sagar, and Srikant G Maski have taken the baton of adding the extra fun element along with existing actors like Kiku Sharda and Sumona Chakravarti. Archana Puran Singh continues as the special guest on The Kapil Sharma Show. The upcoming episode will be graced by Indian Idol 13 judges.

While having a conversation with the guests and Indian Idol 13 judges Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar, and Himesh Reshammiya, and contestants Vineet Singh, Rishi Singh, Navdeep Vadali, and Sanchari Sengupta, he told them that in his early days, he used to participate in every reality show with the hope of getting selected.

Kapil Sharma said, “I have given ‘Indian Idol’ auditions during one of the seasons. The auditions took place in Amritsar and I was not selected. Then there was this ‘Indian Idol’ copy ‘Awaz Punjab Di’ in our area where I was selected.”

Kapil was also chosen at the same time for the reality series The Laughter Challenge, which focuses on comedy. He conducted some introspection before deciding to take on The Laughter Challenge, which went on to bring him name and fame.

Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami starrer Zwigato trailer has been getting lots of appreciation from the celebs and fans. Directed by Nandita Das, the film was successfully world premiered at The Toronto International Festival. For the film, Kapil shed his comic image. The film is about the relentlessness of a delivery boy's life, but not without his shared moments of joy. It captures the lives of invisible ordinary people, hidden in plain sight.

