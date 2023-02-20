The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil Sharma’s wife has one complain about the comedian, guess what?

The Kapil Sharma Show is undoubtedly one of the most popular and entertaining shows on television. The audience loves the show and stays glued to the screen to watch celebrities and personalities from different walks of life have a good time with the host, Kapil Sharma. His witty sense of humor brings out the best in everyone and tickles the funny bones of the guests on the show. In the latest episode, three popular TV anchors, Sweta Singh, Anjana Om Kashyap, and Chitra Tripathi were welcomed on the show and talked about their lives outside the studio. The comedian, Kapil Sharma shared that he becomes completely silent after going home from the shoot, and his wife, Ginni Chatrath gets annoyed at this. When one of the guests shared the same sentiment, he asked her to make his wife understand the issue.

Kapil Sharma told the guests that the tables have turned and it is his turn to question the anchors, and they would have to answer. He asks the anchors whether they feel like talking after their busy day at the studio. Anjana replies, “After leaving the studio I often stay quiet and don’t feel like talking.” Kapil seemed to agree with the response as he quickly adds, “Correct nah you don’t feel like talking after blabbering so much in the show. I would request you to please tell my wife otherwise she always complains and doesn’t understand. Whenever I go back home and I stay quiet, she thinks why am I not talking to her and it's not that I don’t want to, it's just I need to be silent for a while.” Agreeing with Kapil, Anjana looks at the screen to assure Ginni, and she repeats the same. The anchors further talk about their shows, the hectic schedule, and other aspects of their professional lives.

About The Kapil Sharma Show The Kapil Sharma Show has been graced by numerous personalities from different walks of life such as entertainment, politics, sports, entrepreneurs, and so on. Along with Kapil Sharma, the show features Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti, Archana Puran Singh, Srishti Rode, Gaurav Dubey, Ishtiyak Khan, and Srikant G Maski. The Kapil Sharma Show premiered on 10th September and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm on Sony TV.

ALSO READ: Shark Tank India 2 promo: Aman Gupta calls out pitcher for roasting show on social media; Says 'Every dog...'