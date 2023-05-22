The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil teaches Shah Rukh Khan's DDLJ dialogue to Calm Down fame Rema; WATCH

Popular comedian-actor Kapil Sharma's hit reality show The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved reality shows on Indian Television screens. Several Indian and International celebrities have graced the show and were seen having a gala time on the show. Kapil Sharma and his team leave no stone unturned to entertain the audience and each team member is popular for their own rib-tickling jokes and acts. Now, in the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, hit song Calm Down singer Rema will be seen appearing on the show.

Kapil teaches DDLJ dialogue to Rema:

A few hours ago, Sony TV shared a new promo of The Kapil Sharma Show on their official Instagram handle. In this promo, we see Rema, Shankar Mahadevan, Shaan, Akriti Kakar, Gukriti Kakar, Prakriti Kakar, Romy, Shashwat Sachdeva, Nikhita Gandhi, Kabir Bedi, Pooja Bedi making a grand appearance on the show. We then see Kapil and Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda shaking a leg with Rema on the stage on this hit song 'Calm Down.'

Soon after this, we see Kapil Sharma teaching Rema Shah Rukh Khan's hit dialogue from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. We see the comedian-actor flexing his arms and asking Rema to repeat the dialogue, however, confused Rema finally delivers the dialogue properly in Shah Rukh Khan style and leaves Archana Puran Singh, and everyone is surprised. We then see Kapil and his team having immense fun with the singer. Later, Kapil asks Rema, "You have a girlfriend?" Rema replies, "No!" Kapil then suggests to Rema that it's the right time to make a girlfriend. We also see the Bedi family and the other singers having fun with Kapil's team.

Watch The Kapil Sharma Show Promo here-

The caption of this promo read, "Iss weekend raat 9:30 baje, #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par #TheKapilSharmaShow mein, Kappu lagayenge international punches, aur saare jhoomenge Bollywood ke classic songs par! Dekhna, naa bhoolein!"

About The Kapil Sharma Show:

The audience's favorite show also features Kapil Sharma, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti, Archana Puran Singh, Srishti Rode, Gaurav Dubey, Ishtiyak Khan, Sidharth Sagar, and Srikant G Maski. Archana Puran Singh is seated as the guest judge and is equally entertaining as the other teammates. Produced by Salman Khan Television and Banijay Asia, The Kapil Sharma Show premiered on 10th September and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm on Sony TV.

