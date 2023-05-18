The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil's fun dance moves with 'Calm Down' singer Rema is a treat to watch

Nigerian singer Rema rose to instant fame and topped the charts worldwide with his single 'Calm Down.' This song became one of the biggest hits in every country including India. The singer who is on a nationwide tour is in India currently. This popular singer graced the most popular reality show The Kapil Sharma Show and the episode promises fun and entertainment. In the past, there have been international guests like Jackie Chan and Bret Lee who have appeared on the show. Rema is the first international guest to come this season.

Rema on The Kapil Sharma Show:

A few minutes ago, Kapil Sharma took to his social media handle and shared a BTS video from the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. In this BTS clip, we see Kapil and his team, Rema, and the live audience dancing to the beats of Rema's hit number 'Calm Down.' Watching their energetic moves is surely a treat to fans' eyes. Sharing this video with his fans and followers, Kapil wrote, "Can’t calm down bcoz #rema is here @heisrema #calmdown #thekapilsharmashow."

Watch the video here-

As soon as this video was up on the internet, netizens went gaga and expressed their excitement in the comment section of Kapil Sharma's video. One fan wrote, "Ohhhhh Sh*tttttt!!!!!!! Please Let us Calm Down Mr. Kapil Sharma!!!!!!!!" while the other user wrote, "I can't believe it."

About Rema:

Nigerian rapper, singer, and composer Rema is immensely popular for creating Afrobeats music with musicians like Wizkid and Burna Boy. On February 11, 2022, Rema released 'Calm Down' from his debut studio album 'Rave & Roses' and took the internet by storm. A remix of the song with American singer Selena Gomez was released on August 25, 2022.

Produced by Salman Khan Television and Banijay Asia, The Kapil Sharma Show premiered on 10th September and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm on Sony TV.

